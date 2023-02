PHOTO: CHRISTINE O’CONNOR

Tahu Mackenzie dances as Kenyan-New Zealand reggae musician Muroki performs at the Otago University Students’ Association all-ages pay-what-you-can Dunedin fundraiser concert yesterday for cyclone-hit regions in the North Island.

Proceeds from ticket sales to the concert, from 2 pm to 7 pm on the University of Otago’s Union Lawn, were given to the Red Cross.