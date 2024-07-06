Further kerb work at crossing

George St work continues outside Knox Church last year. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Just when you thought roadworks had almost ended in George St, contractors are heading back to the street on Monday morning to work on a pedestrian crossing outside Knox Church.

Dunedin City Council climate and city growth general manager Scott Maclean said the work aimed to improve visibility for pedestrians.

The contractors would be constructing a wider kerb on the western side of the pedestrian crossing, meaning the crossing would start further into the street.

It would give pedestrians on the western side greater visibility past the bus stop, allowing them to check for oncoming traffic, and it would make the crossing distance shorter, he said.

"We’ve always said that adjustments would be needed to our new-look George St once it opened up and we saw how it was working with the return of traffic.

"We’ve been assessing how buses and pedestrians interact here since the area opened and we’ve taken on board feedback from bus drivers that has helped inform our decision to make changes to improve safety.

"Our contractors will be working hard to complete the necessary work in as short a time frame as possible."

To accommodate the work, the northbound lane of George St past Knox Church would be closed for two weeks, from July 8-19.

The southbound lane would remain open to vehicles.

He said the footpath outside Knox Church would also be closed during this time.

Contractors would also install a new bus shelter on the eastern side of the road, which would cause the partial narrowing of the east side footpath at times, but the footpath would remain open.

The bus stop outside Knox Church would also be closed for the two-week period while the work was taking place, he said.

Replacing it would be a temporary bus stop one block north in George St and buses would be detouring via the one-way and Albany St.