Future looks bright

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
At the Otago Daily Times Class Act 2022 awards ceremony in the Dunedin Public Art Gallery are (front, from left): Otago Daily Times editor Barry Stewart, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Allied Press Ltd chief executive Grant McKenzie; (second row, from left): Eleanor Baldi, Josh Stoddart (Bayfield High School), Anna MacKenzie, Olivia Crawford (Blue Mountain College), Riley Piebenga, Lily Ferro (Columba College); (third row, from left): Lachlann McTaggart, Eve Drinnan (Cromwell College), Maz Patch Cameron, Vanessa Gallagher (Dunstan High School), Rylie Keach, Kari Croucher (East Otago High School); (fourth row, from left): Emma Fotheringham, Georgia Ayson (Gore High School), Michael Buttery (John McGlashan College), Sarah Al-Balushi, Manaia Barns (Kavanagh College); (fifth row, from left): Mallak Momani, Zaria Muirhead (Kaikorai Valley College), Orlando Tuhega-Vaitupu, Cam Fraser (King’s High School), Hamish Tunnage, Paris Wilson (Lawrence Area School); (sixth row, from left): Alexander Sun, Darcy Monteath (Logan Park High School), Tayla Munro, Charlotte Gregan (Maniototo Area School), Kimiya Byrne (Mount Aspiring College); (seventh row, from left): James Gardner, Max Cunninghame (Otago Boys’ High School), Loji Moharram, Hetty Finney Waters (Otago Girls’ High School), Billie Allan, Mereana Martin (Queen’s High School); (eighth row, from left): Jessamy Wales, Sarah Gunn (Roxburgh Area School), Lily Knox, Bernice Cullen (St Hilda’s Collegiate School), Cushla Bridges, Jesse Valpy (St Kevin’s College); (ninth row, from left): Seba Metzler, Anikah Moody (St Peter’s College), Fraser McAtamney, Shania Morado (South Otago High School), Pearl Harris-Blain (Taieri College); (10th row, from left): Lucious Mann, Seth Black (Tokomairiro High School), Tyree Manaia, Ethan Reille (Waitaki Boys’ High School), Sophie McMillan-Sinclair, Katie Kinnaird (Waitaki Girls’ High School); (11th row, from left): Jacob Wilkinson, Helena Hornbacher (Wakatipu High School). Insets (from top): Gustav Legnavsky (Mount Aspiring College), William Cresswell (Taieri College), Jack Timu (John McGlashan College).