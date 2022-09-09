Future looks bright

PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

The class of ’22

At the Otago Daily Times Class Act 2022 awards ceremony in the Dunedin Public Art Gallery are (front, from left): Otago Daily Times editor Barry Stewart, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Allied Press Ltd chief executive Grant McKenzie; (second row, from left): Eleanor Baldi, Josh Stoddart (Bayfield High School), Anna MacKenzie, Olivia Crawford (Blue Mountain College), Riley Piebenga, Lily Ferro (Columba College); (third row, from left): Lachlann McTaggart, Eve Drinnan (Cromwell College), Maz Patch Cameron, Vanessa Gallagher (Dunstan High School), Rylie Keach, Kari Croucher (East Otago High School); (fourth row, from left): Emma Fotheringham, Georgia Ayson (Gore High School), Michael Buttery (John McGlashan College), Sarah Al-Balushi, Manaia Barns (Kavanagh College); (fifth row, from left): Mallak Momani, Zaria Muirhead (Kaikorai Valley College), Orlando Tuhega-Vaitupu, Cam Fraser (King’s High School), Hamish Tunnage, Paris Wilson (Lawrence Area School); (sixth row, from left): Alexander Sun, Darcy Monteath (Logan Park High School), Tayla Munro, Charlotte Gregan (Maniototo Area School), Kimiya Byrne (Mount Aspiring College); (seventh row, from left): James Gardner, Max Cunninghame (Otago Boys’ High School), Loji Moharram, Hetty Finney Waters (Otago Girls’ High School), Billie Allan, Mereana Martin (Queen’s High School); (eighth row, from left): Jessamy Wales, Sarah Gunn (Roxburgh Area School), Lily Knox, Bernice Cullen (St Hilda’s Collegiate School), Cushla Bridges, Jesse Valpy (St Kevin’s College); (ninth row, from left): Seba Metzler, Anikah Moody (St Peter’s College), Fraser McAtamney, Shania Morado (South Otago High School), Pearl Harris-Blain (Taieri College); (10th row, from left): Lucious Mann, Seth Black (Tokomairiro High School), Tyree Manaia, Ethan Reille (Waitaki Boys’ High School), Sophie McMillan-Sinclair, Katie Kinnaird (Waitaki Girls’ High School); (11th row, from left): Jacob Wilkinson, Helena Hornbacher (Wakatipu High School). Insets (from top): Gustav Legnavsky (Mount Aspiring College), William Cresswell (Taieri College), Jack Timu (John McGlashan College).