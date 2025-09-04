Gang hat lands Dunedin man court date

A Dunedin man allegedly wearing a red hat with gang insignia snapped himself up a court date after refusing to take it off.

The 22-year-old man was spotted by officers walking through the Meridian Mall in George St at 3.10pm yesterday.

Officers spoke to the man and asked him to remove the hat but he refused.

He was arrested and the hat seized.

The man was bailed and would appear in Dunedin District Court on September 9.

