Garden bird survey gets under way

People in Otago and Southland are being encouraged to take part in the latest annual nationwide Garden Bird Survey, which starts today and ends on July 7.

Readers are asked to watch and note birds in their garden during one hour on one day during the survey period.

Dunedin and other Otago people were already the most enthusiastic participants in this national Landcare Research-led survey, now in its 13th year, but survey participation has also risen strongly over the past two years.

Take part in the survey here.

Last year's 687 Dunedin and Otago survey returns- responding online or sending in Otago Daily Times forms - was an Otago record, and up 47% on the previous year.

Last year's total was also up 89% on 364 returns in 2016.

"Otago people continue to contribute more survey forms than other parts of the country on a per capita population basis," survey organiser Dr Eric Spurr said.

Otago people provided 15.7% of the returns, despite comprising only about 5% of the country's overall population.

"It shows the keenness of people in Otago for the birds.

"Otago people are also some of the keenest in the country at feeding birds over winter," Dr Spurr added.

The high rate of response meant Dunedin could be regarded "as the `birding' capital of New Zealand".

He also highlighted Dunedin's status as having, for many native bird species, the largest number of native birds in an urban area in New Zealand.

Silvereyes (also known as waxeyes) were the most commonly sighted bird in Dunedin and Otago gardens last year, and the 19.5 average sightings was well up on 10 sightings in 2017, and last year's national average of 7.1.

This rise was "probably because of a cold snap and snow" at the end of June last year, which had driven more silvereyes into city gardens, he said.

The Otago top five was rounded out by house sparrows (9.9); blackbirds (2.4); tuis (2.19) and starlings (2.6).

The Southland top five comprised silvereyes (16), house sparrows (10.3), tuis (3.83), blackbirds (3.23) and starlings (3.13).

The national pecking order was house sparrows (11.3), silvereyes (7.1), blackbirds (2.6), starlings (2.0) and tuis (1.8).

Over the past five years, kereru (wood pigeon) counts had risen 63% in Southland and 50% in Otago, and tui sightings had increased by 30% and 33% respectively.

"If people are concerned about birds and the environment, it would be very helpful for them to participate in the survey so we can find out what's happening to our birds," he said.

The survey aimed to use bird lovers as "citizen scientists" to provide more information about changes in bird distribution patterns, which could highlight conservation issues.

Among the survey's supporters are Forest and Bird, Birds New Zealand, iNaturalist and Topflite.