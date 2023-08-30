Gas leak closes central Dunedin block

A gas leak has closed a central Dunedin block after a digger working on the George St refurbishment cut through a pipe this morning.

A police spokeswoman said the block between Frederick St and Hanover St had been closed and several Fire and Emergency New Zealand appliances were in attendance.

The incident was reported about 9.30am.

A firefighter at the scene said a contractor at the site hit the gas pipe in the construction zone, causing the leak.

Firefighters are the scene of the gas leak. Photo: Gregor Richardson

"There will be quite a smell for a while as the pipe is quite large and runs the full length of the block,’’ he said.

FENZ evacuated both sides of George St and everyone has been removed from inside the stores.

Appliances from Dunedin Central, Roslyn and Willowbank stations were at the scene.

FENZ was working to trap the gas by spraying the leak with water, the firefighter said.

Contractors look on as FENZ staff work to stem a gas leak in George St. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

The street will remain closed to shoppers and workers until the leak is under control and the smell of gas is gone from the street and the stores.

"At this stage, we're just standing by and providing scene safety until contractors arrive to isolate the leak."

He was not sure if the leak was hazardous to people in the area yet.

"I'm unsure of the full extent of the leak at this stage."

In a Facebook post, the Dunedin City Council said it hoped the New Edinburgh Way block would be open by mid-afternoon.

"The gas main has been shut down and everyone is safe and well, but emergency services are on the scene and the area has been evacuated as a precaution. There may be additional congestion in the area as a result.

"We don’t yet know what caused the leak, but we apologise to affected businesses, residents and the wider public for the disruption."