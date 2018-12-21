Gearing up for New Year's Eve in Octagon

A fireworks display above the Octagon signals the start of 2018. Photos: Peter McIntosh

Music, dancing and a five-minute fireworks display in the Octagon will again be highlights of New Year's Eve celebrations in Dunedin.

Dunedin City Council community events co-ordinator Marilyn Anderson yesterday confirmed performers Dee May and the Saints, and Kelvin Cummings and the Oxo Cubans, would entertain the crowd in the countdown to midnight on New Year's Eve.

Dee May and the Saints will take the stage from 8pm, followed by Gold Guitar Awards winner Kelvin Cummings and the Oxo Cubans from 10pm.

A single cannon shot would herald the arrival of 2019, followed by the singing of Auld Lang Syne and a five-minute fireworks display.

Ms Anderson said people were reminded not to bring personal fireworks or alcohol to the Octagon event "to ensure a fun and safe night for everyone".

Public buses would also run until about 1.30am to help people get home afterwards, she said.