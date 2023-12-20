Skip to main content
DCC
Crime
Campus
Health
The Star
Stepping into Santa’s shoes at last minute
Women and beards generally do not mix.
Festive turnout for Xmas Eve dish-up
Festive turnout for Xmas Eve dish-up
While the atmosphere outside Velmay Eliu’s charity caravan was delightful, it was tainted with a little sadness on Sunday.
Covid contact-tracing model explored for STIs
Covid contact-tracing model explored for STIs
Lessons learned from Covid-19 contact tracing could now be used to trace sexually transmitted infections (STIs).
Jingle jangle lolly scramble family fun
Jingle jangle lolly scramble family fun
Children scramble for lollies during the Christmas Eve Festival, run by Hope Church Dunedin and Mornington Presbyterian Church, at the Zingari Richmond Rugby Club grounds on Sunday.
Up in the air
Up in the air
Dunedin resident Melissa Copeland spent her Saturday out in Otago Harbour honing her foilboarding skills during the final meet-up for the Ravensbourne Boating Club for 2023.
Think of others
Think of others
Protesters calling for an immediate ceasefire to the deadly conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza march their way from Tuhura Otago Museum to the Octagon in central Dunedin on Saturday to show...
All aboard
All aboard
Passengers from the Grand Princess cruise ship board Dunedin Railways carriages at Port Chalmers, bound for the historic Dunedin Rail way Station on Christmas Eve.
Time for festive reprieve while on duty
Time for festive reprieve while on duty
As families across Dunedin spent their Christmas soaking up the sun and spending time with loved ones, Fire and Emergency New Zealand employees were in uniform and on the job.
Warning issued as road toll hits five
Warning issued as road toll hits five
Police are advising motorists to not expect a warning if they are caught driving irresponsibly, as the country’s holiday road toll reached five yesterday.
SUBSCRIBER
George St school to continue pupil intake ‘as usual’
SUBSCRIBER
George St school to continue pupil intake ‘as usual’
George Street Normal School’s board of trustees is standing firm on the size of its school roll for next year, despite the Ministry of Education urging it to cut back its pupil numbers.
Organiser resigns after decade of giving to others
Organiser resigns after decade of giving to others
The organiser of the Dunedin Community Christmas Dinner is stepping down after a decade of serving festive cheer to the community.
Special present for city couple
Special present for city couple
A Dunedin couple had the Christmas present of a lifetime when their baby girl entered the world early on Christmas Day.
ACC urges public to take care with trees
ACC urges public to take care with trees
If cats could talk, they would tell you not to mess around with Christmas trees.
Warm, dry New Year predicted
Warm, dry New Year predicted
The wildly fluctuating weather affecting much of Otago and Southland over the past two weeks appears to be stabilising and MetService has tentatively forecast a warm, dry start to the new year for...
ORC given three years to deliver land, water plan
ORC given three years to deliver land, water plan
There appears to be no consensus among Otago regional councillors on what should happen next after the new government signalled they would have three more years to deliver the region’s land and...
In fine voice
In fine voice
About 100 people gathered to sing Christmas carols with live music by the Caversham Baptist Church during an event at Carisbrook School on Christmas Eve.
Emergency services’ food appeal on fire
Emergency services’ food appeal on fire
Foodbanks around the city have had their coffers filled to the brim thanks to a huge response from the Dunedin community for the annual can drive.
Hospital to get extra holiday security
Hospital to get extra holiday security
Dunedin Hospital will have an extra five security staff this summer as part of a government bid to make emergency departments safer.
Court packed as ‘dapper dresser’ judge’s efforts celebrated
Court packed as ‘dapper dresser’ judge’s efforts celebrated
A Dunedin judge has been celebrated for his contribution to justice in the Otago region after 50 years in the sector.
SUBSCRIBER
Laser maze chance to live out heist movie
SUBSCRIBER
Laser maze chance to live out heist movie
Dunedin locals are being invited to channel their inner Tom Cruise in an ultimate test of stealth.
Read more