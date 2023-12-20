Dunedin

    Up in the air

    PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

    Dunedin resident Melissa Copeland spent her Saturday out in Otago Harbour honing her foilboarding skills during the final meet-up for the Ravensbourne Boating Club for 2023.

    Think of others

    PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

    Protesters calling for an immediate ceasefire to the deadly conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza march their way from Tuhura Otago Museum to the Octagon in central Dunedin on Saturday to show...

    All aboard

    PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

    Passengers from the Grand Princess cruise ship board Dunedin Railways carriages at Port Chalmers, bound for the historic Dunedin Rail way Station on Christmas Eve.

    In fine voice

    PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

    About 100 people gathered to sing Christmas carols with live music by the Caversham Baptist Church during an event at Carisbrook School on Christmas Eve.
