Get ready, dress for chill

Layer up before you go out this morning.

That is the advice meteorologist Angus Hines was giving Otago and Southland residents last night after the MetService updated its severe weather information to include a heavy snow warning for Fiordland and a heavy snow watch for inland Southland, Clutha and Central Otago (south of Roxburgh).

There is also a strong wind watch in place for Coastal Southland, Clutha and Dunedin, where there could be southwest gales from 10am-9pm today.

In the most recent update, Mr Hines said Fiordland could receive 15cm to 20cm of snow from 300m and above, as well as snow flurries down to 200m.

A snow watch is in place for Southland, Clutha, Central Otago and Dunedin’s hill suburbs, where it may be heavy at times and approach warning criteria (up to 10cm) above 300m from 2am until 6pm today.

There could also be snow from 1cm-10cm deep on high routes around Otago and Southland.

An NZ Transport Agency spokesman said State Highway 94 in Southland was closed from East Gate (Hollyford) to West Gate (Chasm) from 4.30pm yesterday, because up to 30cm of snow was forecast last night.

"Significant snow is also expected throughout Tuesday with the road not expected to reopen."

Road users should check with the NZTA to see how the region’s roads were affected before setting off, because they could close quickly, he said.

The weather is expected to remain cold tomorrow as an unsettled southwest flow moves over New Zealand, but it was expected to ease on Thursday as a ridge of high pressure moved on to the country from the Tasman Sea.

