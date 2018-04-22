Getting out of bed key to recovery

Displaying the pledges they have signed in support of the #EndPJParalysis are (from left) Southern DHB chief medical officer Nigel Millar, Allied Health executive director Lynda McCutcheon, and nursing and midwifery chief officer Jane Wilson. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The Southern District Health Board's #EndPJParalysis 70-day challenge began this week.

The #EndPJParalysis challenge is built on the SDHB's campaign launched in August 2017, "Sit up, Get Dressed, Keep moving''.

It will run until June 26 and is focused on avoiding the negative impacts of being bed-bound while in hospital.

The challenge aims to get patients home safely to family or friends as soon as possible, and involves hospital wards completing daily charts showing the number of patients out of bed, dressed and moving.

Results will eventually be displayed on posters to educate staff and patients about the importance of getting up and dressed each day.

The challenge is being held to support patients of all ages, although the benefits of being active are particularly important to the elderly.

SDHB chief nursing and midwifery officer Jane Wilson said "we need to encourage and reassure patients that it is OK to wear clothes and walk around''.

"By getting up, dressed and moving, patients can be supported to speed up their recovery, maintain their normal routines and get home sooner.''

"A patient's time is valuable, especially for our elderly patients, as figures show that nearly half of people aged over 85 die within one year of a hospital admission,'' she said.

Staff have also signed pledges to take part in the #EndPJParalysis programme.

LUCY.MCDONOUGH @alliedpress.co.nz

LUCY.MCDONOUGH @alliedpress.co.nz