Girl charged after boyfriend knocked out: police

A Dunedin teenager out on the town allegedly knocked her boyfriend out cold with a punch, attempted to kick police officers and threatened local security trying to intervene.

The 18-year-old and her boyfriend were in the Octagon at 1.10am yesterday when an argument erupted and she ‘‘punched him a couple of times’’, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said.

The boyfriend was knocked unconscious.

When a security guard from a nearby nightclub intervened, they were met with a tirade of threats from the girl.

Police were called and they went to arrest her.

While being placed under arrest, she allegedly kicked at the arresting officers.

The officers were all unharmed, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The girl was charged with assaulting police, disorderly behaviour, resisting police and assaulting a person in a family relationship.

Arrest after 'nightclub slap'

While the incident was unfolding, a 48-year-old man ‘‘slapped a female on the behind’’ at a nearby nightclub.

She reported the incident to other officers also in the Octagon at the time, who arrested the man.

The man was charged with indecent assault and was bailed to appear in Dunedin District Court at a later date.

