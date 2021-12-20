Ella Murphy (10), of Mosgiel, going in to bowl. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH\\

A little time away from the boys can prove valuable for young girls interested in sport.

That is why Otago girls in years 2-6 took to the Edgar Centre for the Girls Smash holiday programme yesterday, where they could try cricket and develop their skills.

Coach Molly Loe said girls’ cricket had grown in recent years, but it was still important to provide a space for young girls to try out the sport in a comfortable environment.

It gave them a chance to decide if they wanted to continue on with the sport, but there was no pressure if instead they simply wanted to have fun for a day.

Renee Petri (10), of Fairfield, said she loved playing cricket and Girls Smash gave her something enjoyable to do while her parents were at work.

She had been playing cricket for a few years and was "not bad" at the game.

Playing at school was not always enjoyable as the boys were "almost professionals" in skill level.

They had all started cricket much earlier than the girls, she said.

That meant they had had much more practice and would often not hold back.

She also wanted the chance to play and get better.

The games at Girls Smash worked on different skills, such as bowling and batting, and helped her improve, she said

She planned to keep playing cricket in the future.

wyatt.ryder@odt.co.nz