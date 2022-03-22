Tuesday, 22 March 2022

Glimpse of another world

    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    PHOTOS: GERARD O'BRIEN
    Peering into an exhibit at the Pea Sea Art gallery in Port Chalmers yesterday is gallery co-owner Dallas Henley.

    The Art Gallery Frontage diorama is the work of multimedia artist Raimo Kuparinen, who has 10 works on display in his show Depth Defying as part of the Dunedin Fringe Festival.

     

