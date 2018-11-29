Thursday, 29 November 2018

Global Insight: The death of Jamal Khashoggi

    By Bruce Munro
    The brutal murder of Saudi Arabian journalist Jamal Khashoggi, allegedly with the knowledge of the Saudi Crown Prince, is the subject of tonight's Global Insight.

    ODT journalist Bruce Munro interviews international relations specialist Professor Robert Patman about the significance of his killing. 

    Khashoggi, a critic of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, went missing after entering the consulate on October 2 this year to obtain documents for his upcoming marriage. His body has not yet been found.

    Jamal Khashoggi.
    Jamal Khashoggi. Photo: Getty Images

    Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Photo: Reuters
    Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Photo: Reuters

