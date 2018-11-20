A Bramwell Scaffolding worker installs scaffolding on the exterior of the Municipal Chambers building in central Dunedin yesterday.

Dunedin City Council property services group manager David Bainbridge said the exterior of the 138-year-old chambers would be subject to a detailed inspection during the next three weeks.

A routine inspection in June had identified "a few bits that needed further investigation'', including the building's tower domes, to identify whether repairs were needed, he said.

Scaffolding would be installed on the four corners of the building this week, as well as on the Municipal Lane side of the building to allow "minor'' repairs to stonework, he said.

Access to the building would not be restricted during the work.

PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH