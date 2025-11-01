Going the distance

Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

Distance markers have been installed by the Dream South D project along John Wilson Ocean Dr.

A Dream South D spokeswoman said the project aimed to enhance the popular walking and exercise route by installing distance markers every 100m along one side of the road.

The full route from the bollards to the lookout and back spans just under 3km.

There are 15 markers in total covering 2700m.

This project aligned with the "Getting Around" theme of Dream South D’s community plan and offered an opportunity to further engage locals and visitors with a well-loved public space.