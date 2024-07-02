Going forth on a Flamingo

PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Aaron Hewson makes his way from A to B, via the Dunedin Railway Station, on one of the new Flamingo scooters yesterday.

The convenient and eco-friendly alternative to traditional transport methods costs a dollar to unlock plus an additional 45c per minute thereafter, and has an increased range that can reach Port Chalmers and Green Island.

Those with a valid student ID, a Community Services Card, SuperGold Card or Total Mobility Card can receive a 50% discount.