PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

Scaffolding crews have started work erecting a frame around the former Cadbury factory, the latest step towards the eventual demolition of the building to make way for the new Dunedin Hospital.

The former chocolate factory still has a few weeks remaining, with demolition scheduled to start in the first week of March.

Ministry of Health construction director Andrew Holmes said the scaffolding would allow crews access to high areas if needed.

The frame would also be draped with encapsulating material to help protect crews and passersby.