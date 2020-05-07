Thursday, 7 May 2020

Golf club seeks relief

    Belleknowes Golf Club needs rent relief in the coming year, its president says.

    Gordon Wilson told Dunedin city councillors at Monday’s 2020-21 annual plan hearings that the 1923 Belleknowes club had 60 members and more than 1200 ‘‘green fee players’’ using the course each year, but it needed help covering the $9264 a year it paid to occupy the Town Belt land it used.

    ‘‘Other sports facilities in the Town Belt, and there are some, get DCC-paid contractors to do their maintenance. We’re not asking for that, we’re just asking for some support with the rent.’’

    He estimated the savings for the council with respect to the maintenance to be $40,000.

