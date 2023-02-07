Golfer pleased to be keeping car

Sherman Weatherall and his 1996 Toyota Starlet. Image: Craig Baxter

Sherman Weatherall’s beloved, beat-up 1996 Toyota Starlet remains unclaimed after he was dared by mates to put it up for a prize at the Otago Māori Golf competition at St Clair Golf Course at the weekend.

If anyone could hit a hole-in-one on the 16th hole, they would win the car.

Unfortunately, nobody managed the feat. The closest shot came within about a metre of the hole, Mr Weatherall said.

‘‘I’m pleased. I didn’t want to lose it. I love that car.’’

The Starlet has 350,000km on the speedometer, a broken window visor on the left side and "runs like a dream under 80kmph".

Whetu Dixon-Grant and Fiona Matapo were the men’s and women’s net champions and won free entry into next year’s NZ Māori Golf Open, to be held in Wellington.