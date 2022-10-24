Good for the heart

PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Taieri College pupils Erica Wilden (17) and William Cresswell (18) make good progress during their leg of the school’s 24-hour walk to raise money for Heart Kids Otago at Wingatui Racecourse on Saturday.

They were among 50 pupils who walked in relay around the track, between noon on Saturday and noon yesterday.

Taieri College deputy head boy Ollie Smythe said the 2022 Legacy Project fundraiser was the brainchild of the school’s prefect team.

"Heart Kids Otago is a group we know does great work, with many of us having links to the charity through family, as well as friends."

He said more than $3300 had been raised on Givealittle and it was hoped more would come in over the coming week.