Events and sports activities at Waitati’s popular Bland Park will become more accessible for all in the community when a project to replace the park’s toilet facilities comes to fruition.

The grassroots community project for the Blueskin A&P Society has won the support of funders and local businesses, and last week the Waikouaiti Coast Community Board pledged $1500 towards the work.

The community board’s pledge of $1500 will be added to a $15,000 pledge from the Alexander McMillan Trust, local A&P Society fundraising of $5000, and in-kind donations as the society works towards raising about $40,000 for the project.

An Otago Community Trust grant application is pending and more community fundraising is planned.

Blueskin A&P Society committee member Katie Peppercorn, who attended the community board’s public forum last week to highlight the Bland Park toilet block project, is pleased with its progress so far.

“We are getting good support from all across the community, including from a wonderful local business which has offered to do the building work free of charge — so we only need to cover the cost of materials,” Ms Peppercorn said.

Designed by an architect to occupy the same footprint as the shabby existing toilet cabins and adjacent office cabin, which were more than 50 years old, the new toilet block would improve the experience of visiting Bland Park for all users, she said.

The new block would ensure wheelchair access and would include four standard toilets, two urinals and a wheelchair-accessible gender-neutral toilet.

“This project will enable people with mobility issues to visit the park and reduce anxiety for the growing population of people in our community who identify as non-binary or gender neutral.”

Bland Park was gifted to the Waitati community by local farmer Harrison Bland in 1929 for the express purpose of hosting local recreational activities and is administered by the Blueskin A&P Society.

The children's playground at Bland Park, Waitati, looking across to the ageing toilet/changing block which is slated for an upgrade. Photo: Brenda Harwood

Bland Park in Waitati. Photo: Brenda Harwood

The park is a popular multi-purpose recreational facility, which includes a tennis court, children’s playground and sports field, and hosts an array of sporting, cultural and arts events throughout the year. These include the annual Blueskin A&P Show, held each year in the Autumn school holidays, and the Waitati Music Festival, held each year in February.

Blueskin A&P Society committee member Katie Peppercorn and her fellow society members are working to maintain and upgrade facilities at Bland Park, Waitati. Photo: Brenda Harwood

“Thousands of people enjoy Bland Park every year, so we are very keen to get this project completed to make using the space a more pleasant experience for everyone,” she said.

“With an improved toilet block on site, we hope to see the community use of the park increase even further.”

brenda.harwood@thestar.co.nz