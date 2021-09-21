Tuesday, 21 September 2021

Good Samaritan treated for inhaling smoke

    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    A Good Samaritan was treated for smoke inhalation after trying to extinguish a fire in Brighton yesterday.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said crews from Brighton and Lookout Point were called to Bath St at 3.20pm after a member of the public at a nearby camping ground saw what appeared to be a fire on the front deck of a house.

    The person attempted to extinguish the small fire, before suffering from smoke inhalation.

    Crews extinguished the fire and then treated the Good Samaritan, before leaving them in the care of St John, the spokesman said.

     

    drivesouth-pow-classic-2.png

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter