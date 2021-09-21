Good Samaritan treated for inhaling smoke

A Good Samaritan was treated for smoke inhalation after trying to extinguish a fire in Brighton yesterday.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said crews from Brighton and Lookout Point were called to Bath St at 3.20pm after a member of the public at a nearby camping ground saw what appeared to be a fire on the front deck of a house.

The person attempted to extinguish the small fire, before suffering from smoke inhalation.

Crews extinguished the fire and then treated the Good Samaritan, before leaving them in the care of St John, the spokesman said.