Photo: Christine O'Connor

Firefighters pack up their gear following a fire at the historic Carey's Bay Hotel yesterday.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) spokesman said it appeared the fire started in the kitchen wall behind a dishwasher.

Fire appliances from Port Chalmers and Dunedin were called to the event about 3pm.

''It was enough that they had to use breathing apparatus. The kitchen was smoke-logged.''

The fire was not suspicious and caused only minor damage, he said.

Hotel manager Jo Kidston said the hotel was closed for the rest of the day to clean up the mess, but was expected to be open again today.