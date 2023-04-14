Govt reverses $10m in hospital cuts

The Government has today announced it is reversing $10 million of cuts to the new Dunedin Hospital.

Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall was in Dunedin today where she announced the return of an MRI scanner, previously planned to be shelled and potentially added later, and the return of a collaborative space for clinicians to work in.

Additionally, Dr Verrall said there would be no further redesign of the hospital.

“There will be no further substantial re-designs and now it’s time to get on with the build. It’s likely that further design changes would lead to increased cost and delay which no one wants.

‘‘I have allocated an extra $10 million for the hospital which will include an additional MRI machine, and a complete fit-out of collaborative workspace. This is a reversal of a previous decision to ‘shell’ these spaces,” Dr Verrall said.

Her announcement comes after the Government in December announced $90 million in savings, along with $110 million in extra funding, to address a $200 million budget blowout.

Much of the cuts - including cutting operating theatres from 28 to 26 and not installing a PET scanner when the new facility opens - remain in place after today's announcement.

Dr Ayesha Verrall made the announcements during a visit to Dunedin Hospital today. Photo: Craig Baxter

Dr Verrall said two highly criticised aspects of the redesign — the removal of psychogeriatric beds and reduced space for pathology — would be the subject of investigations in the coming months.

The Government was open to further changes depending on the result of those investigations.

She also announced she and the Minister of Finance had agreed to an additional $97 million to go towards the data and digital infrastructure required to make the new hospital operational.

The use of the latest technologies would mean better patient flow and improved access to diagnostics and treatment spaces which would help reduce unnecessary delays, she said.

"The now $1.68 billion hospital is the largest ever health infrastructure project in New Zealand," she said.

Dr Verrall thanked the new Dunedin Hospital’s clinical transformation group - a group of clinicians involved in the project - and said the changes addressed concerns they had raised.

Members of the group have previously told the Otago Daily Times while they were largely happy with the design changes, they were concerned about the amount of collaborative workspace being shelled and the loss of an MRI scanner.

Both chairwoman Dr Sheila Barnett and deputy chairman Prof Patrick Manning also called for the Government to rule out further "value management" and significant cuts.

Dr Verrall said the decision to reverse the cuts was something she had been considering since her first visit to Dunedin as Health Minister in February, on day two of the job.

"I really want to congratulate the clinical transformation group.

"They had held those clinical outcomes in the front of their minds throughout this entire process."