Govt told to front up with Curran, Handley emails

Clare Curran

The Speaker of the House has told the government to front up with personal emails between former minister Clare Curran and technology entrepreneur Derek Handley.

Ms Curran was stripped of the Government Digital Services role after it was revealed she used personal emails and did not properly record a meeting with Mr Handley, who was applying for the Chief Technology Officer role.

National MP Nick Smith has repeatedly asked State Services Minister Chris Hipkins how many emails there were between Ms Curran and Mr Handley and the contents of them.

Trevor Mallard said it would be good for transparency for Mr Hipkins to bring the emails to the House.

"Then it should not be beyond the wit of the various people within the State Services Commission to sort out the relevant emails and to have them available for a fuller and more transparent explanation in the House tomorrow."

Mr Handley was offered the role of the country's first Chief Technology Officer, but will now be paid out $100,000 after the offer was retracted by the government.