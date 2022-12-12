Graduation an out-of-this-world experience for graduand

University of Otago graduand Izzati Effindi (front) takes part in Saturday’s graduation parade accompanied by mother Zulaiha Ismail as Princess Leia (left), father Ahmad Effendi as Obi-Wan Kenobi (behind, left), and a range of other family and friends dressed as Star Wars characters on Saturday. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

The force was especially strong with one former University of Otago student in Saturday’s graduation parade.

Pharmacy graduand Izzati Effindi was accompanied down Dunedin’s George St by wookies, Darth Vaders and other characters from the Star Wars franchise.

She had been a fan of the series since childhood, and her family and friends had surprised her by coming along in costume.

Two graduation ceremonies were held on Saturday.

Degrees and diplomas in medical laboratory science, dentistry and physiotherapy were conferred at a 1 pm ceremony, while those in medicine and pharmacy were conferred at 4 pm.

Miss Effindi said her mother, dressed as Princess Leia, and father, dressed as Obi-Wan Kenobi, had travelled from Singapore for the occasion.

While her entourage was a little embarrassing, she also appreciated their support, she said.

"I love the effort, especially on such a hot day."

Another graduand taking part in the parade was physiotherapy student Shannon Roydhouse.

Her aunt Fiona was among those lending their support from the sideline.

Last year her niece had supported her while she was experiencing a tough time undergoing chemotherapy.

She was pleased she could be there to watch her niece graduate along with her parents and partner, she said.

"She’s very special to me."

Ngai Tahu Holdings chief executive Craig Ellison delivered the 1 pm graduation address and Dr Api Talemaitoga delivered the 4 pm address.

Graduation ceremonies for other subjects including arts, sciences, education and law are scheduled be held on Wednesday and Saturday this week.

