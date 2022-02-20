Green Island ticket wins $600k

A Lotto Strike player from Dunedin won $600,000 in last night's draw.

The player won with Strike Four and their ticket was bought from Green Island Lucky Lotto and Milkbar.

Three players from Lower Hutt, Nelson and Auckland each won a share of $1 million in last night's draw.

They each won $333,333 in Lotto First Division.

The Auckland winner bought their ticket through MyLotto while the other two bought tickets from Countdown supermarkets in Petone and Stoke.

Powerball was not won on Saturday night and will be rolled over to Wednesday with a prize of $6 million.