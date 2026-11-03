Embattled councillor Benedict Ong may face a fourth code of conduct complaint - and possible legal action - if he does not stop with “grossly inaccurate” claims about asset sales, Dunedin’s council boss has warned.

In a statement on Tuesday evening, Dunedin City Council chief executive Richard Briggs said repeated assertions made by Cr Ong about plans to sell council-owned City Forests Ltd were incorrect.

Cr Ong has made a series of lengthy social media posts on the matter in the past week, following a discussion about the company during last Friday’s council meeting.

Mr Briggs said though Cr Ong was “corrected during the meeting”, his claims needed to be addressed more widely.

“To be very clear, there is no proposal before council, no resolution, no instruction to staff and no work under way to sell City Forests Limited or any part of it,” he said.

“This repeated claim is likely causing staff at City Forests and its associated organisations some uncertainty.

“I want to reassure them that Cr Ong’s comments are not only grossly inaccurate, but that I have also formally asked him to refrain from repeating his suggestions.”

Cr Ong received a four-page missive from Mr Briggs on Tuesday, which he forwarded to news media within 24 minutes.

In the letter, Mr Briggs asks the councillor to remove his social media posts, publish a correction on the same page confirming that City Forests Limited is not being sold and confirm he had taken these actions in writing.

“I am giving you an opportunity to take the above steps as I want to avoid any further cost to ratepayers through a further Code of Conduct.

“However, if you do not take the above steps then I will have little choice but to lodge a complaint under the Code of Conduct and refer it to an independent investigator.”

Dunedin City Council chief executive Richard Briggs. Photo: Peter McIntosh

Mr Briggs noted Cr Ong had been found in breach of the code three times in the past year, most recently last Thursday, and is serving a nine-month suspension from committees as punishment.

“A fourth finding, on posts made days after the third, will be considered in that light.”

The people Cr Ong had named or identified in his posts “may also have their own rights, including under the Defamation Act 1992 and the Harmful Digital Communications Act 2015”, Mr Briggs said.

Mr Briggs understood Cr Ong had been “contacting City Forests Limited to speak to staff”.

“This is not appropriate. Please cease making contact.”

Cr Ong was welcome to publish the letter, “in full and unedited”, he said.

In forwarding the letter to media, Cr Ong repeated his claims.

Friday’s discussion was held in public and is available online.

City Forests Ltd is a council-controlled trading organisation which manages more than 20,000ha of productive forests, with around 9 million trees.

It is a subsidiary of Dunedin City Holdings Limited, which is a wholly owned DCC Council Controlled Organisation.