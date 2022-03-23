From the ground up

Wednesday, 23 March 2022

    Groundworks continue at the old Hillside railway workshops in Dunedin.

    Extensive progress is evident from the first phase of demolition for the $85 million redevelopment of the rail wagon assembly plant.

    About 98% of the above-foundation demolition from phase one has been completed, as well as some groundwork to prepare for construction.

    The area being worked on would become the footprint for the new mechanical workshop where up to 20 wagons, carriages or locomotives could be worked on at a time, KiwiRail said.

    The redevelopment project is expected to be completed by late 2023. 

