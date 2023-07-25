Tuesday, 25 July 2023

'Gun' pointed at man on Dunedin street

    A gun was believed to be pointed at a man having a cigarette on a quiet Dunedin street last night.

    Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said police were called to Marlow St about 8pm last night.

    A man told police he was outside on the street when a vehicle stopped in front of him and an occupant pointed what looked like a firearm at him for about 10 seconds.

    The vehicle then sped away, Sgt Lee said.

    Police searched the area but could not locate the vehicle or its occupants.

