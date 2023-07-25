'Gun' pointed at man on Dunedin street

A gun was believed to be pointed at a man having a cigarette on a quiet Dunedin street last night.

Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said police were called to Marlow St about 8pm last night.

A man told police he was outside on the street when a vehicle stopped in front of him and an occupant pointed what looked like a firearm at him for about 10 seconds.

The vehicle then sped away, Sgt Lee said.

Police searched the area but could not locate the vehicle or its occupants.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz