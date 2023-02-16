Gun pointed at staff

Armed police are investigating after KiwiRail staff reported a firearm being pointed at them in Mosgiel.

A police spokeswoman said it received a report of a firearm potentially being presented in Gladstone Rd South about noon yesterday.

Inquiries were ongoing to substantiate the report.

"We must treat any report involving firearms seriously until we can attend and evaluate the situation first-hand," the spokeswoman said.

A KiwiRail spokesman confirmed the incident had been reported by its staff and referred any further comment to police.

Commenters on social media reported seeing armed police near the vicinity of Riccarton Rd.