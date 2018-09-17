Photo: Peter McIntosh

The deputy director of Yu Yuan, the Dunedin Chinese Garden’s sister garden in Shanghai, Madame Liu Qun, poses with Otakou runanga elder Edward Ellison.

The Shanghai delegation, in Dunedin for the Dunedin Chinese Garden’s 10th birthday, were welcomed on to the marae on Saturday with a powhiri and speeches, along with representatives from Dunedin’s Chinese community and the Chinese consul-general Wang Zhijian.

The marae was presented with two lacquerware vases from Yu Yuan, and a bamboo plant and bamboo rock from the Dunedin Chinese Garden (Lan Yuan).

The marae presented Dunedin Chinese Trust chairman Malcolm Wong with a gift of pounamu for the garden. There was also a gift for Yu Yuan, which was presented later on.

A lunch was held for the delegation at the marae after the ceremony, and a there was a farewell ceremony with final exchange of individual gifts.

Mr Wong said he would be travelling to Yu Yuan in November, for the opening of a special photo exhibition of pictures from Lan Yuan.