Hall was planned to be removed

The site of the old Roslyn scout hall, which was destroyed by fire on January 14. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Plans to remove the Roslyn scout hall were under way a week before a large fire ripped through the more than 100-year-old building.

On January 14, passing Roslyn firefighters noticed smoke billowing from the hall in School St, Kaikorai.

The fire quickly engulfed the structure and significant efforts were put into extinguishing the blaze. However, the building was damaged beyond repair and was knocked down the following day.

Scout leader Glen Ford told the Otago Daily Times at the time that before the fire the group had been "in talks" with the Dunedin City Council about giving the property back to the council, as the Roslyn scout group had folded more than 12 months earlier.

Council parks and recreation group manager Heath Ellis confirmed discussions between the two groups had taken place about the prospect of handing ownership back to the council, but due to the condition of the building the council had declined the offer.

"Prior to [the] fire we were instead working with Scouts Aotearoa to have the building removed and the land reinstated before they surrendered their lease on the property."

The hall, which had previously been the Roslyn Baptist Church, had not been used in more than a year, was basically empty and had no power connected.

Firefighters fought the blaze for about five hours and smoke from the fire prompted emergency danger alerts across the city.

An investigation into the cause of the blaze is under way.

