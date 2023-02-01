Hanging out to help

Photo: Gerard O'Brien

A large crane on the new Dunedin Hospital site dominates the city skyline.

The new addition to the central city build site is set to stay for at least six months to help lay the foundations of the outpatient building.

Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand delivery of infrastructure and investment group director Monique Fouwler said the fly jib crane weighed 180 tonnes and had a boom length of slightly less than 60m.

When the foundations were complete, the crane might stay on site to help with the next stage of the build, she said.