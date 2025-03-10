Happy days

PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Olympian Eliza McCartney was beaming after winning the national women’s pole vault title at the national track and field championships on Saturday.

McCartney was one of several elite Olympians and Paralympians including Hamish Kerr, Zoe Hobbs, Tom Walsh, Anna Grimaldi and William Stedman who dazzled the packed-out crowds at the Caledonian from Thursday to yesterday.

More than 700 athletes competed across the track and field, including 72 athletes from Otago.