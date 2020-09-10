Hardship grants made

Photo: ODT files

The University of Otago has distributed $2.7million in hardship grants to more than 1500 students this year.

The Putea Tautoko fund was set up to help students facing serious financial hardship as a result of fallout from Covid-19.

At the end of last week, 1567 students had been supported through the scheme, university planning and funding director David Thomson said.

Demand for support was strong and was likely to continue to be strong in the coming weeks, he said.

About 80% of the allocations had been for domestic students and 20% for international students.

About 25% of the domestic grants were for Maori students and almost 20% for Pacific students.

Some 700 donors have contributed $388,000 to the fund.

The university is on track to receive more than $500,000 from donors by the end of the year.

Putea Tautoko has a total pool of $3.5million this year, which includes a university contribution of $1.5million and support from the Government.

The fund will continue to operate in 2021.

■ An expected reduction in the number of international students next year has led to the University of Otago giving up 41 leased flats.

Campus and collegiate life director James Lindsay said Uni Flats had relinquished the flats because of flow-on effects from the Covid-19 pandemic but hoped to lease them again in the future.

The 41 flats provide 216 beds.

Uni Flats was set up to provide one-semester accommodation for third- and fourth-year international students.

It also provides accommodation for international postgraduate students.