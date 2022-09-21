Having a ball to celebrate residency end

What better way is there to mark the end of a chapter in life, than by dancing?

After six months of teaching in Dunedin, University of Otago Caroline Plummer Fellow and Balfolk Dunedin founder Michael Parmenter is holding a Spring Equinox Folk Ball and Festival, providing an opportunity for the community to dance together with live music.

The three-day event at Burns Hall, starting on Friday also includes popular social dance, extraordinary music, with workshops and performances.

The Dunedin-born dancer and choreographer said he had "thoroughly enjoyed" his six months rediscovering Dunedin and its dance heritage.

"I have been delighted with the enthusiasm expressed by the public for our weekly Balfolk Dunedin classes, and I am leaving renewed and energised by the incredible learning opportunities I have experienced during my time in Dunedin.

University of Otago dancer Michael Parmenter is celebrating the end of his Caroline Plummer Fellowship with a Spring Equinox Folk Ball and Festival this weekend. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

"This festival is my parting gift to all the dancers of this wonderful city who have welcomed me back with open arms and warm hearts."

With dance caller Parmenter and music from Folkalyptica, the Friday evening event will combine popular partner-dances with group bourrees, contra dances, rounds and reels and include performances by instructors and dancers from Balfolk Dunedin.

On Saturday, there would be two at Toitu Otago Settlers Museum, and an evening social event — Mazurkas at Maggies — at Morning Magpie in Lower Stuart St.

He said the dancing would continue at Toitu on Sunday with a morning workshop and the afternoon Josephine Mini-Bal.