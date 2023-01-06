Heading up

PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Otago Aero Club chief flying instructor Joe Calder (left) gives pilot Damon Himburg a hand in starting a Piper J-3 Cub 1946 at the Taieri Aerodrome on Tuesday.

The aircraft, produced in large numbers during World War 2, was used for military training before being converted to civilian use.

It was the American version of a Tiger Moth, Mr Calder said.

Mr Himburg said flying the plane was "good fun" and he was pleased to have the opportunity, as this was only possible when there was no wind.

"It’s very weather dependent, and today’s absolutely perfect."