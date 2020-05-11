The Ministry of Health has revealed there are no new cases of Covid-19 reported in the Southern area in the last 24 hours and a man who died from the virus on Friday was linked to the Bluff wedding cluster.
Although we now have DHBs that are responsible for both primary and secondary care, as anyone who has been to hospital knows, the transition in and out of hospital doesn’t always go smoothly, writes Pauline Norris.
The Southern supply of flu vaccines is under strain, and in some cases medical centres are unable to meet demand as private providers stockpiling vaccines have been ordered to redistribute them so people at risk of serious illness can be vaccinated.