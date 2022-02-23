1145 cases in South, more than half in Dunedin

The Southern District Health Board has given their daily update of case numbers and where they sit in the South.

As of 11.59 yesterday, the total number of Covid-19 cases in the South as reported by the Ministry of Health was 1145.

Of these, 455 were announced today. The large jump was explained by the Ministry of Health as being due to a large number of positive cases having their NHI numbers registered at addresses elsewhere in the country.

The SDHB revealed today the biggest jump in the number of cases was in Dunedin, which had 233 new cases, bringing its total to 584.

Central Otago had two new cases taking its total to 13 while Clutha has three new cases, four total.

Southland's total remains at eight after no new cases were reported today. Gore had one new case bringing its total to eight as well.

Invercargill had 14 new cases to report, bringing its total to 43.

There were 59 new cases in the Queenstown-Lakes District taking the total in the area to 329.

Waitaki now has 20 active cases after seven more were reported.

The SDHB also listed 136 cases as TBC. At the time of publishing the update, the SDHB said that not all cases in the South had been confirmed by location.

"As case numbers grow this is likely to occur more frequently."

Lab capacity throughout Southern has eased with the introduction of rapid antigen tests at community based testing centres.

"Please be patient and continue to self isolate while you wait for your results. PCR results are currently taking about 2 ½ days to be reported, with the longest wait time being just over 3 days."