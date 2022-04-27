1281 new cases in South, 23 deaths nationally

Photo: Getty Images

There are 9830 community cases of Covid to report today, including 1281 in the South, and 23 deaths nationally.

In a statement, the Ministry of Health said the deaths reported today included people who have died over the previous six days, apart from one death on April 3.

"The increase in deaths reported today follows a similar pattern often seen after weekends or public holidays.

"Delays to reporting can also be associated with people dying with Covid-19, rather than from Covid-19, and Covid being discovered only after they have died."

The total number of publicly reported deaths with Covid is now 710, and the seven-day rolling average of reported deaths is 14.

The latest recorded deaths include five people from Canterbury, one person from South Canterbury, two people were from the Auckland region, four from Bay of Plenty, three from Waikato, two from Taranaki, two from MidCentral, two from Hawke’s Bay, one from Hutt Valley and one from Capital and Coast.

One person was in their 40s, two in their 60s, seven in their 70s, seven in their 80s, and six were over 90.

Seven were women and 16 were men.

There are 473 people in hospital including 30 in the Southern DHB area. Nationally 17 people are being treated in ICU or a high-dependency unit.

Cases in hospital: total number 473: Northland: 39; Waitemata: 71; Counties Manukau: 65; Auckland: 96; Waikato: 28; Bay of Plenty: 18; Lakes: 3; Tairāwhiti: 1; Hawke’s Bay: 11; Taranaki: 7; Whanganui: 3; MidCentral: 7; Wairarapa: 3; Hutt Valley: 14; Capital and Coast: 13; Nelson Marlborough: 8; Canterbury: 54; South Canterbury: 2; West Coast: 0; Southern: 30



Today’s seven-day rolling average of case numbers is 7,884 -similar to last Wednesday - when it was 7,834. The number of COVID-19 related hospital admissions has dropped and is the lowest since March 2 this year, the Ministry said.

Location of new community cases (PCR & RAT): Northland (295), Auckland (2,442), Waikato (647), Bay of Plenty (335), Lakes (203), Hawke’s Bay (337), MidCentral (349), Whanganui (126), Taranaki (264), Tairāwhiti (110), Wairarapa (118), Capital and Coast (628), Hutt Valley (290), Nelson Marlborough (350), Canterbury (1,718), South Canterbury (222), Southern (1281), West Coast (109), Unknown (6)

There were also 74 new cases at the border.

- ODT Online