167 new community Covid cases in South

There are 167 new Covid community cases in the South to report but no deaths.

In a statement this afternoon, the Ministry of Health said nationally, there were 2780 community cases and 336 current hospitalisations.

The seven-day rolling average of community case numbers today is 3061 - last Thursday it was 3928.

The seven-day rolling average of hospitalisations today is 416 - last Thursday it was 527.

Of the 20 people whose deaths the ministry is reporting today: five were from Northland, two from Auckland region, four from Waikato, two from Taranaki, four from MidCentral and three from Canterbury.

One person was aged in their 30s, two in their 60s, eight in their 70s, six in their 80s and three over 90. Thirteen were women and seven were men.

There are now a total of 1,845 deaths confirmed as attributable to Covid-19, either as the underlying cause of death or as a contributing factor. The seven-day rolling average increase in total deaths attributable to the virus is now seven.

Hospitalisations

Total number 336: Northland: 5; Waitematā: 43; Counties Manukau: 26; Auckland: 53; Waikato: 58; Bay of Plenty: 10; Lakes: 10; Hawke’s Bay: 17; MidCentral: 15; Whanganui: 1; Taranaki: 8; Tairawhiti: 0; Wairarapa: 8; Capital & Coast: 13; Hutt Valley: 14; Nelson Marlborough: 8; Canterbury: 37; West Coast: 1; South Canterbury: 1; Southern: 8.

There are six people in intensive care or a high-dependency unit.

Community cases