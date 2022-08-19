Friday, 19 August 2022

208 new Covid cases, 1 death in South

    Photo: Getty Images

    There are 208 new cases of Covid-19 in the South and one death to report.

    In a statement this afternoon, the Ministry of Health said nationally, there were 16 new deaths and there are 3805 new community cases of the virus.

    The seven-day rolling average of community case numbers was continuing to drop - at 3876 today - compared with 4581 last Friday.

    The latest deaths include one person from the Southern DHB area, two from Canterbury, three from South Canterbury and one from the West Coast, as well as two each from Bay of Plenty and Wellington, and one each from Northland, Tairawhiti, Taranaki and Whanganui.

    One person was aged in their 60s, two in their 70s, ten in their 80s and three aged over 90. Four were women and 12 were men.

    Hospitalisations 

    There are 466 people in hospitals throughout the country today, including eight in intensive care or a high-dependency unit.

    Total number 466: Northland: 19; Waitematā: 59; Counties Manukau: 52; Auckland: 58; Waikato: 70; Bay of Plenty: 20; Lakes: 13; Hawke’s Bay: 20; MidCentral: 23; Whanganui: 4; Taranaki: 7; Tairawhiti: 0; Wairarapa: 5; Capital & Coast: 17; Hutt Valley: 12; Nelson Marlborough: 7; Canterbury: 50; West Coast: 6; South Canterbury: 7; Southern: 17.

    Community cases 

    Source: Ministry of Health
    Source: Ministry of Health

     

     

