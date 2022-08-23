216 new cases of Covid in South, 1 death

There are 216 new community cases of Covid-19 and one death to report in the South.

In a statement this afternoon, the Ministry of Health said nationally, there were 3693 new community cases, 402 current hospitalisations and 35 deaths to report.

In the latest deaths, nine people were from Canterbury, six each from Northland and Auckland, two each from Waikato and Nelson Marlborough, and one each from Bay of Plenty, Lakes, Tairawhiti, Hawke's Bay, Taranaki, MidCentral, Wellington region, West Coast, South Canterbury and Southern.

Four people were aged in their 60s, 10 in their 70s, 13 in their 80s and eight were aged over 90. Of these people, 18 were women and 17 were men.

There are now a total of 1,841 deaths confirmed as attributable to Covid-19, either as the underlying cause of death or as a contributing factor. The seven-day rolling average increase in total deaths attributable to is now eight.

Hospitalisations

Total number 402: Northland: 7; Waitematā: 57; Counties Manukau: 35; Auckland: 52; Waikato: 66; Bay of Plenty: 17; Lakes: 9; Hawke’s Bay: 16; MidCentral: 28; Whanganui: 3; Taranaki: 12; Tairāwhiti: 0; Wairarapa: 6; Capital & Coast: 15; Hutt Valley: 12; Nelson Marlborough: 8; Canterbury: 42; West Coast: 4; South Canterbury: 4; Southern: 9.

There are six people in intensive care or a high-dependency unit today.

Community cases