247 new Covid cases, 1 death in South

There are 247 new community cases of Covid-19 in the South and one death.

In a statement this afternoon, the Ministry of Health reported 3650 new community cases nationally, 27 deaths and 546 people in hospital.

The seven-day rolling average of community case numbers today is 4418 - last Saturday it was 5608.

The seven-day rolling average of hospitalisations is 594 - last Saturday it was 703.

There are now a total of 1750 deaths confirmed as attributable to Covid-19, either as the underlying cause of death or as a contributing factor.

The latest deaths include seven people from the Auckland region, three each from Hawke's Bay, MidCentral and Canterbury, two each from Waikato, Lakes, Taranki and Whanganui and one each from Southern, Wellington and Northland.

Three people were aged in their 50s, two in their 60s, seven in their 70s, 12 in their 80s and three were over 90. Of these people, 16 were women and 11 were men.

Hospitalisations

Total number 546: Northland: 28; Waitematā: 68; Counties Manukau: 57; Auckland: 58; Waikato: 60; Bay of Plenty: 19; Lakes: 9; Hawke’s Bay: 39; MidCentral: 12; Whanganui: 8; Taranaki: 9; Tairawhiti: 1; Wairarapa: 13; Capital & Coast: 20; Hutt Valley: 9; Nelson Marlborough: 8; Canterbury: 85; West Coast: 1; South Canterbury: 14; Southern: 28.



There are 10 people being treated in intensive care or a high-dependency unit.

Community cases