30 with Covid in SDHB hospitals, 1243 new cases and 2 deaths

Source: SDHB

Thirty people are in hospital with Covid-19 in the South - the highest number to date according to the Health Ministry - as 1243 new community cases and two deaths are reported.

The Ministry updated the daily case numbers by statement this afternoon.

There are 13,475 new community cases of Covid to report, as well as 17 deaths.

The latest figures include people who have died over the past seven days, including 15 in the past two days. Delays to reporting can be associated with people dying with, rather than from Covid-19, and the virus being discovered only after they have died, the Ministry said.

These deaths take the total number of publicly reported deaths with Covid to 355, and the 7-day rolling average of reported deaths is 17.

Of the people whose deaths were reported today, seven were from the Auckland region, two from Waikato, one from Bay of Plenty, one from Lakes DHB, one from Hawke’s Bay, one from the Wellington region, one from Canterbury, one from the West Coast, and two from Southern.

Two people were in their 50s, four people were in their 60s, five people were in their 70s, three in their 80s and three were over-90. Fifteen were male and two were female.

The seven-day rolling average of case numbers continues to decline, Today's seven-day rolling average is 14,171, while the seven-day rolling average of cases as at last Friday was 17,197.

Location of new community cases (PCR & RAT): Northland (563), Auckland (2,386), Waikato (1,182), Bay of Plenty (688), Lakes (355), Hawke’s Bay (712), MidCentral (774), Whanganui (332), Taranaki (526), Tairāwhiti (172), Wairarapa (155), Capital and Coast (876), Hutt Valley (483), Nelson Marlborough (578), Canterbury (2,122), South Canterbury (267), Southern (1,243), West Coast (56); Unknown (5)

There were 49 new cases identified at the border.

Hospitalisations

Nationally, 764 people with Covid are in hospital, of these 31 are in intensive care or a high dependence unit.

Cases in hospital: Northland: 28; North Shore: 108; Middlemore: 148; Auckland: 111; Waikato: 82; Bay of Plenty: 27; Lakes: 17; Tairāwhiti: 3, Hawke’s Bay: 40; Taranaki: 22; Whanganui: 8; MidCentral: 25; Hutt Valley: 20; Capital and Coast: 20; Wairarapa: 1; Nelson Marlborough: 15; Canterbury: 50; South Canterbury: 8; West Coast: 1; Southern: 30

There were 1243 new community cases of Covid-19 in the Southern DHB area to report today.

Thirty people are in hospital: 20 in Dunedin, including one in intensive care, eight in Southland and two in Dunstan, the SDHB said in a statement this afternoon.

Southern DHB cases