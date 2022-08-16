329 new cases of Covid, 1 death in South

corona_yellow_17.jpg Photo: Getty Images

There are 329 new community cases of Covid-19 in the Southern DHB area and one death to report.

In a statement this afternoon, the Ministry of Health said nationally, there were 4881 new cases of the virus and 21 deaths.

The seven-day rolling average of community case numbers today is 4073 - last Tuesday, it was 5120.

There were 169 new cases reported at the border.

The latest deaths include six people from Auckland region, two from Waikato, three from Lakes, two from Hawke's Bay, one from Wellington region, two from Nelson Marlborough, three from Canterbury, one from South Canterbury, one from Southern.

Five people were aged in their 70s, eight in their 80s and eight over 90. Of these people, 13 were women and eight were men.

Hospitalisations

There are 533 people with Covid in hospitals throughout the country, including 12 being treated in intensive care or a high-dependency unit.

Total number 533: Northland: 25; Waitematā: 64; Counties Manukau: 61; Auckland: 62; Waikato: 77; Bay of Plenty: 17; Lakes: 8; Hawke’s Bay: 38; MidCentral: 16; Whanganui: 8; Taranaki: 11; Tairāwhiti: 1; Wairarapa: 10; Capital & Coast: 15; Hutt Valley: 12; Nelson Marlborough: 9; Canterbury: 68; West Coast: 4; South Canterbury: 13; Southern: 14.

Community cases