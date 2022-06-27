434 new cases of Covid in South

Photo: Getty Images

There are 434 new community cases of Covid-19 to report in the South today and 11 deaths nationally.

In a statement today, the Ministry of Health said nationally there were 5549 new community cases and 383 current hospitalisations.

The seven-day rolling average of community case numbers today is 5132 - last Monday it was 4939.

The number of publicly reported deaths with Covid now stands at 1472 and the seven-day rolling average of reported deaths is 13.

In the latest deaths, two people were from the Auckland region, one from Waikato, one from MidCentral, two from Taranaki, one from the Hutt Valley, three from Canterbury and one from South Canterbury.

Two people were aged in their 60s, two in their 70s, three in their 80s and four were over 90. Of these people, five were male and six were female.

Hospitalisations

Total number 383: Northland: 5; Waitematā: 85; Counties Manukau: 40; Auckland: 42; Waikato: 30; Bay of Plenty: 13; Lakes: 14; Tairāwhiti: 0; Hawke’s Bay: 8; Taranaki: 9; Whanganui: 1; MidCentral: 19; Wairarapa: 7; Hutt Valley: 9; Capital and Coast: 22; Nelson Marlborough: 7; Canterbury: 43; South Canterbury: 6; West Coast: 0; Southern: 23.

There are six people in intensive care or a high-dependency unit.

Community cases

Location of new community cases (PCR & RAT) over past 24 hours: Northland (109), Auckland* (1,796), Waikato (298), Bay of Plenty (189), Lakes (69), Hawke’s Bay (190), MidCentral (144), Whanganui (72), Taranaki (150), Tairāwhiti (43), Wairarapa (52), Capital and Coast (537), Hutt Valley (224), Nelson Marlborough (192), Canterbury (934), South Canterbury (79), Southern (434), West Coast (35), Unknown (2).

Meanwhile, the number of new imported cases was 96.

- ODT Online