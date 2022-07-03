Sunday, 3 July 2022

477 new cases of Covid in South, three deaths

    1. News
    2. Dunedin
    3. Health

    Photo: Getty Images
    Photo: Getty Images
    Recorded community cases of Covid-19 in the South are lower today than most of this week, but there are three more deaths.

    There were 477 new cases on Sunday in a week that saw numbers over the 600 mark for five consecutive days.

    In a statement, the Ministry of Health said that nationally, there were 4924 new community cases.

    The seven-day rolling average of community case numbers today was 6895, compared with 4908 last Sunday. 

    Eleven deaths nationally have been recorded: three each from Southern and the Auckland regions, two each from Canterbury and MidCentral, and one from Taranaki.

    Two people were aged in their 60s, two in their 70s, four in their 80s, and three over 90. Of these people, five were women and six were men.

    Today’s reported deaths, which all occurred over the past three days, take the total number of publicly reported deaths with Covid to 1560 and the seven-day rolling average of reported deaths is 14.

    Hospitalisations 

    There are 424 people in hospital today, compared with 332 the same day last week.

    Seven people were being treated in intensive care or a high dependency unit. 

    Total number 424: Northland: 7; Waitematā: 106; Counties Manukau: 33; Auckland: 41; Waikato: 46; Bay of Plenty: 4; Lakes: 23; Hawke’s Bay: 11; MidCentral: 11; Whanganui: 3; Taranaki: 0; Tairawhiti: 2; Wairarapa: 5; Capital and Coast: 38; Hutt Valley: 8; Nelson Marlborough: 7; Canterbury: 54; South Canterbury: 4; West Coast: 2; Southern: 19.
     

    Community cases 

    Source: Ministry of Health
    Source: Ministry of Health

    - ODT Online 

     

    Advertisement

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter